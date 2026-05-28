Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Submits His Resignation To Governor's Special Secretary At Lok Bhavan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary Prabhushankar on Thursday.

After the resignation, Siddaramaiah held a press conference in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by his deputy DK Shivakumar and Minister G Parameshwara.

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Speaking to the media after his resignation, Siddaramaiah said that since Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in the city, he gave his resignation letter to his special secretary.

"I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done according to the Constitution...We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)...I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity," he said.

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Prabhushankar, Special Secretary to the Karnataka Governor, told news agency ANI that he received Siddaramaiah's resignation (as CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, earlier today.