Congress Demands Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Resignation After Akal Takht Declares Him Guilty Of Religious Misconduct

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Pic

The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the Akal Takht declared him guilty of religious misconduct and labelled him a “Guru-traitor” and “anti-Panth” over a purported video that allegedly hurt Sikh sentiments.

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In its reaction, the Congress said the decision of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, was based on a forensic examination of the disputed video and argued that Mann had lost the moral authority to continue as Chief Minister. The party urged him to step down immediately out of respect for the institution and Sikh sentiments.

Earlier in the day, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj announced that five Sikh high priests had unanimously found Mann guilty, stating that forensic analysis by two recognised laboratories concluded the viral video was authentic and had not been altered or generated using artificial intelligence. The alleged footage purportedly shows Mann sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus.

The Akal Takht also summoned all Sikh legislators in Punjab, irrespective of party affiliation, along with the state Cabinet, to appear on June 29 over concerns that the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, had hurt the sentiments and interests of the Sikh community.

Mann had previously appeared before the Akal Takht in January over separate allegations related to remarks on Sikh tenets. There was no immediate response from the Chief Minister to the latest declaration or the Congress’ demand for his resignation.