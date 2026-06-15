Priyank Kharge Writes To Mohan Bhagwat, Seeks Answers On RSS Registration, Funding & Accountability

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge | File Pic

Bengaluru: Taking his battle with Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter to RSS Sarasanchalak Mohan Bhagwat, seeking clarification on legal standing of the organisation.

In his letter, Priyank Kharge has stated that, in Constitutional democracy, no organisation, however old, large and influential can remain without scrutiny.... Every religious institution and religious trust is audited. Charitable bodies, NGOs, trusts, societies, companies and other institutions are required to disclose their structure, activities, finances and source of income. In this context, it is fair and necessary that the RSS also comes forward and place the following information in the public domain, Kharge said.

Listing the eight details, Kharge has asked the RSS to depute its authorised office bearer to explain the legal status and organisational structure, details of its office bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations, contributions and income, details of expenditure and assets, whether applicable taxes are being paid in accordance with law, the legal basis on which organisation activities are conducted without formal registration, the constitutional and statutory framework under which it claims the right to operate at such scale without public accountability and the details of permissions, authorisations and compliance mechanisms for public events, route marches, mass gatherings and other organised activities.

``An organisation that regularly evokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution of India. The RSS cannot ask ordinary Indians to follow rules while exempting itself from the same standards,'' Kharge added.

Reacting to the Kharge's letter in Thrissur, Kerala, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that he doesn't need to react to the letter, which is nothing but a political gimmick.

``We are not running any secret activities and all our activities are taking place in public grounds. We call people and openly tell them about Sangh and our volunteers are living in the middle of people. We have been seeing such allegations for years and they are levelled to create some kind of doubts in the minds of the people,'' he said.

``Registration is needed for the organisation which requires government assistance and not for us. RSS started during the British era and we have our own by-law. In 1950 itself, we submitted our by-law to the government. The government did not ask us to register ourselves first and come with the by-law later. There have been earlier attempts to ban us, but we got them lifted through judicial intervention,'' Bhagwat added.