On Camera: Pack Of Stray Dogs Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl In Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar

A four-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru’s Sahakara Nagar area on Sunday evening, prompting renewed concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the city.

The child, identified as Sangeetha, belongs to a family of construction workers from Yadgir. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm near the indoor stadium in CQAL Layout while she was walking along the road. CCTV footage reportedly captured six stray dogs suddenly surrounding and attacking the girl.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alerted by her cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue her before taking her for medical treatment. Sources said the child suffered multiple bite injuries on her hands, legs and face and has been administered anti-rabies injections while continuing to receive treatment.

The attack occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru North City Corporation and has sparked anger among local residents. They alleged that repeated complaints to civic authorities about aggressive stray dogs in the locality had failed to result in effective action.

Residents said the unchecked presence of stray dogs has become a serious risk, particularly for children and elderly people using public spaces. Following the incident, officials from the corporation’s animal husbandry department inspected the area and collected information. Civic authorities have assured residents that measures will be taken to address the issue.

The incident has once again highlighted calls for stronger action to manage Bengaluru’s stray dog population and improve public safety.