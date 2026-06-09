Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stray Dog Attacks 3-Year-Old Girl In Umanagar, Leaves Her Seriously Injured

Pune: Rising Stray Dog Menace In Narhe; Elderly Woman Seriously Injured In Attack | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her house in Umanagar in the Satara area on Saturday afternoon.

The injured child has been identified as Shrushti Nikhil Baheti. She is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to residents, Shrushti was playing in front of her house when a stray dog suddenly attacked her. The animal knocked her to the ground and bit her on the head, neck and back. It also severely injured one of her ears.

Hearing the child's cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot and rescued her from the dog. Her parents immediately took her to GMCH, where she is receiving medical treatment.

The incident has sparked concern among residents of the Satara area. Many parents have reportedly stopped their children from playing outside due to fear of stray dog attacks. Residents said streets that were usually filled with children have become largely deserted in the afternoons.

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Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints, the municipal corporation has not taken adequate steps to address the stray dog problem in the area.

Residents also expressed concern over the growing number of stray dogs in the city and demanded stronger action from the civic administration to prevent similar incidents in the future.