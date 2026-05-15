4-Year-Old Boy Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Beed | Sourced

The growing menace of stray dogs in Beed has triggered fresh concern after a four-year-old child was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, creating panic among residents and raising questions over the municipal administration’s handling of the issue.

The incident occurred around 6.25pm on Wednesday in the Pandhari Nagari area while the child was playing near his house. According to local residents, a group of stray dogs suddenly attacked the child. Alert residents immediately intervened and managed to chase the dogs away, preventing further harm.

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The child sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Residents said incidents of stray dog attacks, particularly involving children, have repeatedly been reported over the past few months in areas such as Pethbeed, Barshi Naka, Mominpura, Zum Zum Colony and Shahinshahbagh.

Despite recurring cases, locals alleged that the municipal administration has failed to implement effective measures to control the stray dog population.

The latest incident has intensified public anger, with residents demanding immediate and concrete action to ensure safety in residential areas.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.