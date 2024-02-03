Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tries Alpine Climbing In Ladakh. Watch Video

Ladakh: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen taking part in alpine climbing in Ladakh on Saturday. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing sports and adventure sports across India through the 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' initiatives. Notably, the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games kickstarted in Ladakh on Friday.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju wrote, "Winter Sports & Adventures are Great Events! The 4th- Edition of Khelo India Winter Games has begun in Ladakh! The 2nd Leg will be held in Gulmarg from- Feb. 21-26th. PM Sh @narendramodi ji has pushed sports & adventure activities through- Khelo India & Fit India. Best wishes !!".

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024, a debut for Ladakh, got off to a musical start at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium on Friday.

Fifteen states and two public institutions are taking part in ice hockey and ice-skating events over five days. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. B.D. Mishra (Retd) was the chief guest on the occasion.

PM Modi's Special Message To Organiser

On this special day for Ladakh, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, sent a special message to the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 organisers. In his inspirational address, PM Modi spoke of how Khelo India was bringing India closer to each other.

"We just witnessed the conclusion of the highly successful Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu. From the southern to the northern tip, the journey and spirit of Khelo India continues unabated. The Khelo India Winter Games epitomizes this spirit further, aiming to nurture champions and positions the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as premier winter sports destinations, globally," said PM Modi.

The Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Ladakh will provide a big boost to sportspersons in this challenging region. The centre will serve three sports - athletics, archery and boxing. The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' decision to tap talent in Ladakh was well received.

