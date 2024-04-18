Union Home Minister Amit Shah Rallies Massive Support Ahead of Gandhinagar Nomination

Home Minister Amit Shah | Facebook

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah galvanized a mammoth crowd in Sanand, energizing supporters and party workers a day prior to filing his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. The fervent rally, held on Thursday, witnessed the enthusiastic presence of senior BJP leaders and a multitude of party workers.

Scheduled to officially enter the electoral fray on April 19, Shah's campaign in Sanand, a pivotal segment of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, resonated with passion and determination. From the APMC circle, Shah delivered a compelling address, rallying support for the BJP and emphasizing the significance of securing a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Shah: We have to make Modi the PM for 3rd consecutive term

"We have to make Narendrabhai Modi the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term," Shah declared, rallying the crowd to ensure a triumphant resurgence of the lotus symbol on the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Anticipating further momentum, Shah is set to embark on a rally across four assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad later in the day. The constituencies of Sabarmati, Ghatlodia, Naranpura, and Vejalpur will witness Shah's fervent campaign, with approximately 60 stages erected across various locations to accommodate the influx of supporters, community leaders, and religious figures.

The event is expected to draw a substantial turnout, with legislators, corporators, ward presidents, and dedicated party workers converging to demonstrate their unwavering support for Shah and the BJP. Additionally, activists, including members of the Yuva Morcha, will join forces with over 1000 women to amplify the resonance of the Union Home Minister's rally. Shah's strategic engagement underscores the BJP's concerted efforts to solidify its stronghold in the crucial Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. With the nomination filing looming large, the party aims to harness the momentum of enthusiastic support and translate it into electoral success.

Read Also Gujarat: PM Modi Donates Land For Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music In Gandhinagar

As the political landscape intensifies in Gujarat, Shah's assertive campaigning signals the BJP's resolve to retain its dominance and propel its electoral prospects forward. The forthcoming days are poised to witness heightened political activity, as contenders vie for supremacy in one of the nation's pivotal electoral battlegrounds. In the buildup to the elections, the rally in Sanand serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of party cadres and the resolute leadership of Amit Shah, as the BJP strives to chart a course towards victory in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.