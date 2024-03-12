Gujarat: PM Modi Donates Land For Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music In Gandhinagar

PM Modi Donates Land For Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music In Gandhinagar |

Gandhinagar: In a gesture of generosity and commitment to the cultural heritage of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has graciously donated a plot of land in Gandhinagar, originally allocated to himself and the late senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, for the establishment of the Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music. This philanthropic act marks a significant step towards promoting and preserving the rich musical traditions of the nation.

The plot of land, situated in Sector-1 of Gandhinagar, will serve as the site for the construction of an iconic building dedicated to the field of music. Originally assigned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the esteemed late leader Arun Jaitley by the Government, the plot has now been entrusted to the trust overseeing the establishment of the Naad Brahma Institute.

Under the auspices of the Manmandir Foundation, the Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music will offer a comprehensive repository of knowledge encompassing all facets of Indian musical artistry. With a vision to consolidate and disseminate the diverse genres and traditions of Indian music, the institute aims to provide a conducive environment for learning and creativity.

The ceremonial groundbreaking, known as the "khat mahurat," was conducted at the designated plot 401/A in sector 21, with the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Gujarat BJP chief. This auspicious occasion marked the formal commencement of the construction process for the proposed 16-storey Naad Brahma building.

Upon completion, the Naad Brahma Institute is poised to elevate Gandhinagar to a prominent hub for the Indian music art sector, fostering innovation, collaboration, and artistic excellence. With state-of-the-art facilities and a holistic approach to music education, the institute seeks to inspire and nurture the next generation of musical talent while honoring the timeless traditions of Indian classical and folk music.

Prime Minister Modi's benevolent gesture in donating the plot of land for the Naad Brahma Institute underscores the government's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and artistic expression. As construction commences on this landmark institution, anticipation grows for the invaluable contributions it will make towards preserving and propagating the rich legacy of Indian music for generations to come.