 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Announces Annual Republic Day-Style Parade In Gujarat On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary – Video
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced in Bihar's Patna that a grand parade would be held every 31 October in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The date, 31 October 2025, marks the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India.

“We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a major role in uniting India after independence. Tomorrow is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. This year’s unique celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade."

'Sardar @150 Unity March' To Be Held From October 31 To November 26: CM Yogi
article-image

Giving further details of the celebrations HM Shah said, "The Home Ministry has decided that, from this year onwards, a grand parade will be held every 31 October. During the parade, CAPFs and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour,” HM Shah said while making the announcement.

He further said, "From November 1 to 15, 2025, Ekta Nagar will host Bharat Parv, showcasing cultural performances and a diverse food festival representing various states."

HM Shah confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the parade at 7:55 am.

Meanwhile, a “Run for Unity” will be organized across Uttar Pradesh on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will jointly ensure that the event is celebrated with grandeur and devotion.

Similarly, Pune will host the 'Run for Unity' mega marathon on November 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the architect of national integration,

