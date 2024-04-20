Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Embark on Gujarat Visit, Engage in Key Events

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Facebook

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to undertake a significant visit to Gujarat on Saturday, marking her participation in a series of events across Ahmedabad and Vadodara. With an agenda spanning discussions on economic development, press interactions, and community engagements, Sitharaman's visit holds significance amidst ongoing efforts to chart a course for India's future prosperity.

Commencing her visit, Sitharaman will partake in deliberations at the "Vikasit Bharat @ 2047" program, hosted at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) campus on Ashram Road in Ahmedabad. Scheduled for 10:30 am, the event promises insightful discussions on the nation's developmental agenda, reflecting the government's vision for a prosperous future.

Focus on SG Highway in Ahmedabad

Following her participation in the program, Sitharaman will address the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state media center on SG Highway in Ahmedabad, convening a press conference at around 12 noon. The press interaction offers an opportunity for Sitharaman to elucidate key policy measures and address pertinent queries from the press corps, providing clarity on the government's economic roadmap.

Subsequently, Sitharaman's itinerary extends to Vadodara, where she will attend the "Forecast of Indian Economy" program at the esteemed Surya Palace Hotel in Sayajiganj. Set against the backdrop of evolving economic dynamics, the event promises insights into the trajectory of India's economy, offering stakeholders a glimpse into future prospects and challenges.

Concluding her public engagements in Vadodara, Sitharaman will engage with members of the South Indian community at the Surya Palace Hotel, fostering dialogue and camaraderie amongst diverse segments of society. The interaction underscores the government's commitment to inclusive governance, acknowledging the contributions and concerns of various communities towards the nation's progress.