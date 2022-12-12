WATCH: Jyotiraditya Scindia makes surprise visit to Delhi Airport's T3 amid congestion complaints; to increase entry gates and lines

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Delhi International Aiport | ANI

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport on Monday morning amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport.

There have been a surge in the complaints of passengers visiting the Delhi International Airport in past few weeks regarding the congestion and delays due to long waits in the security checks.

#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia's surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport to review the situation as passengers complain of crowding



After the surprise visit, Scindia told the media, "Last week, I conducted a meeting where all the stakeholders were present. The aviation industry was suffering massively due to COVID restrictions. Because of the recovery from this period, there is a lot of congestion at the airports,"

"Another important decision taken today was regarding the security process. A total of 13 lines are in use presently at Delhi airport which we have increased to 16. We are also trying to add a few more lines taking it close to 20 lines." Scindia further added.

The number of entry gates at the Delhi airport has also been increased to ease the rush. "Today we've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a board should be placed at every entry gate to display the waiting time before entry. This will help people reach the gate where there is a minimum waiting time." Scindia said.

Popular TV show Highway on My Plate (HOMP) host Rocky Singh posted a tweet on his handle early morning on Saturday complaining about his miserable experience at the Delhi airport.

While expressing his frustration on the delays at airport, Singh said, "Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here"

Another complainant, Madhu Menon, a professional photographer had tweeted about his experience before boarding a flight on Fridayearlier week. "At Delhi airport. 10 minutes in line to get into the airport. QR code reader couldn't read the code on my mobile screen. Pretty crowded at security. Must be about 100 people ahead of me in line. Fish market feeling," he said in his tweet.

Government taking steps to control the situation

After the complaints of overcrowding and delays in security lines surged, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia himself decided to take matter in hands. He immediately held a meeting with the officials and the management teams of major airports in the country.

All the airports were further told to share advisories regarding the arrival of passengers at airport before the departure of their flights.

Scindia assured the people that government and airport officials are trying their best to control the situation.