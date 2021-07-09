Union Cabinet reshuffle a point of worry for BJP in West Bengal

Slamming Derek, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asked whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a demonstration demanding ministry for the BJP MP’s ?

“The TMC supremo always stages sit-in demonstrations to prove her claim. Will she do the same in this case,” slammed Ghosh.

Notably, on Thursday, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter and said that making four ministers of states is just a consolation prize. He also slammed the BJP government for making Nisith Pramanik (without taking the name) an MoS as he allegedly has several criminal cases against him.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking reasons for not including BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista in the cabinet as non-inclusion of Raju had led to agitation by the Gorkha community.

“The Gorkhas feel that Raju had done a lot of developmental works in North Bengal and leaving him out is making the Gorkhas feel that BJP is not serious about Gorkhas, their issues and Darjeeling hills, terai and dooars,” stated Neeraj in the letter.

Incidentally, in the reshuffle of the cabinet, the BJP government has inducted four new MoS from West Bengal. Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik has been given Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Alipurduar MP John Barla has been given the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The other two new MoS includes Bankura MP Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur.