 President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Sabarimala Temple During Four-Day Official Visit To Kerala
Governor of Kerala Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister George Kurian received President Murmu at the airport.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. | X @rashtrapatibhvn

Pathanamthitta: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, Pathanamthitta, in Kerala, said the PRD release. Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan received President Murmu.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport for a four-day official visit from October 21 to 24.

The President of India's official X account posted, "Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri George Kurian received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram."

article-image

Kerala CM Vijayan also shared a post on X regarding the President's visit. He said, "Warmly welcomed Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people."

According to a release, the President performed Darshan and Aarti at the Sabarimala Temple on October 22.

On October 23, she will unveil the bust of former President of India, K.R. Narayanan, at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Later, she inaugurated the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, and also graced the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Palai.

On October 24, President Murmu will attend the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by the party's Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar met President Murmu at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and apprised her of public concerns regarding issues, including the Sabarimala gold theft incident, according to a party release.

" President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Kerala for four days. During her visit, she will visit the Sabarimala temple to seek blessings. We informed her about the shocking events unfolding in Sabrimala. The President was very shocked to hear this....Devasom board is converted into an organisation of brokers....God only knows how many years and how much loot both the Congress and CPM have done," Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI.

