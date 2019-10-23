Union Cabinet approves cadre review of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cadre review of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), an exercise that was pending for almost 18 years.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided the review of Group 'A' General Duty (Executive) cadre and Non-General Duty cadre of various ranks from Assistant Commandant to Additional Director General to enhance the supervisory staff in senior duty posts.

Creation of 60 posts in Group A Executive General Duty cadre and two posts in Group A non-General Duty cadre at various levels has also been proposed.

The Cabinet has also decided to create two new commands (Western Command at Chandigarh and Eastern Command at Guwahati), to be headed by Additional Director General and assisted by Inspector General.

The ITBP's last cadre review was done in 2001 when its strength was 32,386. The ITBP's current strength is 89,429. The cadre review creates new posts and help improve efficiency and working of the ITBP, which is mandated to guard 3,488 km India-China border.

"After the creation of Group A posts, the supervisory efficiency and capacity building of the force would be enhanced. "Timely creation of proposed posts in the cadre review will enhance its supervisory as well as administrative capabilities," a government statement said.

On the receipt of formal notification or sanction, the statement said, the new posts would be filled up as per the recruitment rules. Under the General Duty cadre, number of posts will be raised from 1,147 to 1,207, which will include two posts of Additional Director General, 10 posts of Inspector General, 10 posts of Deputy Inspector General, 13 posts of Commandant, 16 posts of second-in-command and 9 posts of Deputy Commandant.

It has also been proposed to increase of two posts of Inspector General in non-General Duty cadre. The ITBP was conceptualised in the wake of the Chinese aggression in 1962. The paramilitary force was raised with four service battalions in the first instance. Since then, the force has expanded many times as per the need by way of re-organisation and cadre restructuring in 1978 and 1987, respectively.

The first cadre review of the force was in 1988 and the strength of the force was increased to 27,298. Second cadre review was in 2001 and the strength was increased to 32,386. At present, there is one post of Director General, who is the head of the force and one post of ADG at the force headquarters.

There are 10 posts of Inspector General or General Duty (Executive) cadre in the force. The post of Director General and Additional Director General as well as the 50 per cent posts of Inspector General (IG) are filled by the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation. In case of Deputy Inspectors General (DIG), 80 per cent posts are filled through promotion of cadre officers.