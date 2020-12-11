Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says, 'Yet to receive proposal of talks from farmers'

Farmers' protest continues for 16th day at several interstate borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. And, as farmer leaders said they would strategise for the proposed intensification of their agitation across the country, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the Centre is yet to receive a proposal of talks from the protesting farmers.

