Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says, 'Yet to receive proposal of talks from farmers'

Farmers' protest continues for 16th day at several interstate borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. And, as farmer leaders said they would strategise for the proposed intensification of their agitation across the country, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the Centre is yet to receive a proposal of talks from the protesting farmers.
We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from them. We are ready as soon as we receive a proposal from them: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
The Agriculture Minister is hopeful of a solution over the Farmers-Government talks, and encouraged farmers' unions to break the deadlock and view the proposal that has been sent to them and that any objections could be discussed.
I think will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the Farmer Unions that they should break the deadlock. Govt has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion is held over it: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
The minister further said the government's plan is with the farmers and that only through media they came to know abut the rejection of the proposal.
Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Y'day I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday urged farmer union leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock.
The government has proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue. However, the farmers' unions rejected the proposal.
The farmer unions also said on Wednesday they will intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways linking the national capital until the government accepts their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)