Uninvited Guests! Pride Of Lions Walk In Gujarat's Junagadh Wedding Venue | VIDEO

Just when guests thought the wedding feast in Gujarat’s Junagadh was over, a new “baraat” made a royal entry and this one came straight from the wild. In a scene straight out of a wildlife documentary, a pride of lions casually strolled into the brightly lit venue, sniffing around the leftovers as stunned onlookers watched from a safe distance.

The video, reportedly recorded from a distance near one of the wedding tents, shows brightly lit pandals, decorated tables and remnants of the recently concluded feast.

Moments later, a group of lions is seen cautiously walking into the open area near the venue. Moving in a loose formation typical of a pride, the animals appear alert but calm as they explore the surroundings.

Sniffing Leftovers, No Aggression

The lions are seen sniffing the ground and investigating leftover plates and food near the tables. However, they do not display any aggressive behaviour or attempt to attack anyone.

Briefly inspecting the area, the pride calmly turned back and walked toward the nearby forested stretch, disappearing into the darkness without causing harm or damage.

Frequent Wildlife Sightings In Junagadh

Junagadh district, located near the Gir forest region, is known for lion movement in surrounding areas. Occasional sightings near human settlements have been reported in the past.

Forest officials have not reported any injuries in connection with the incident.