Uniform Civil Code: 22nd Law Commission will have very little time to examine UCC if matter referred to it, says report

The 22nd Law Commission will get very little time to delve into the sensitive subject of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the country if the government decides to seek its recommendation on the issue, news agency PTI reported.

The Law Commission is constituted for three years and the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020, but key vacancies in the panel, including that of the chairperson, are to be filled up, sources in the government told PTI.

BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey had raised the issue of the importance of having a UCC in a Zero Hour reference in December last year.

Responding to the issue, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Dubey in January, saying Article 44 of the Constitution provides that State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a UCC throughout the territory of India.

"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India," he said.

However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. "The matter may taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India," Rijiju said.

In June 2016, the Union Law Ministry had asked the 21st Law Commission to examine matters in relation to UCC.

After detailed research and a number of consultations held over the course of two years, the Commission had issued a consultation paper on reform of family laws in India.

If implemented, UCC is likely to provide one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The Centre had recently told Delhi High Court that it would examine the need for a UCC and hold consultation with various stakeholders after it receives a report from the Law Commission on the subject.

UCC has been a part of the BJP's successive election manifestos.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:46 PM IST