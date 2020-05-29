'Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology': Twitter mourns the demise of renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday at the age of 89. He was on ventilator support in a hospital in Ahmedabad.

About astrology, Daruwalla had said that intuition is key. "I combine everything. But the final trigger is intuition. For example, I could see the face of V P Singh and not Rajiv Gandhi. So I said that V P Singh would become the prime minister. A lot of things go together in it," he had told Rediff.

Mourning the demise of Daruwalla, Arjun Modhwadia, the former President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee took to Twitter and said, "Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji @Bejan_Daruwalla due to Covid19. Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology. My condolences to his family & friends. May his divine soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven."