UN-referendum remark; BJP leaders pounce on Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) drew sharp reactions from the BJP leadership on Friday.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar sought an apology from Mamata over her demand, and called her remark an "insult to 130 crore" Indians.

He said the Parliament, elected by the people have passed the law, so, who is the UN-body to monitor it.

"I am surprised with Banerjee's referendum demand. It is shocking. Bill is approved by both the Houses after proper debate. Her statement is very unfortunate," he told mediapersons here.

"Who is the UN body to monitor the referendum?," he asked.

"This is an insult to the 130 crore people of the country and their mandate. The country is upset, she should appplogise," Javadekar added.

Throwing a challenge to the BJP ruling at the Centre, Banerjee on Thursday called for a UN-conducted referendum across the country on the CAA and the NRC and said the Nerendra Modi government would have to resign if the people rejected these.

"If you have the guts, let there be a referendum across the country on CAA and NRC issues. You won't conduct it, it will be conducted by the United Nations - an impartial organisation," she said.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the TMC chief's faith over the national institutions.

"We never wanted a third party or international fora's interference in our affairs. On a completely domestic matter, she has chosen to ask for United Nation. Does she have no faith in institutions of India?," asked Sitharaman.

"I totally condemn her statement. And it is irresponsible of a chief minister to talk like that," she added.

Criticising Mamata, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the West Bengal CM's referendum remark is an insult to Indian Parliament.

"The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament. The legislation has been passed by the Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's assertion over the new citizenship law.

"The statement from the chief minister is an attack on the democratic structure of the country and no one in the country will agree to her views," she said.

"Does she realize what she is saying? She should stop making herself a laughing stock. I think her advisers have stopped giving her good advice," union minister Babul Supriyo had said on Thursday.