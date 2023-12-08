Umesh Kumar MMS Clip Viral: Uttarakhand MLA Calls Alleged S*x Video Of Him Shared By Ex-BJP MLA Pranav Champion As 'Deepfake'

Uttarakhand: Purported video of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar shared by former MLA Pranav Kumar 'Champion' | X

Dehradun: In what has turned out to be a serious controversy, former MLA from Khanpur in Uttarakhand, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, in a post on X, uploaded a purported sex video of a man and woman and claimed that the man seen in the sex video is current MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar. However, MLA Umesh Kumar, rubbished all such claims and said that he was being made a victim of deepfake by those "jealous" of him.

"Friends Today, we are presenting before you the “black truth” of adulterous rapist, deceitful liar and criminal criminal Umesh Kumar, which was hidden from the world," said former MLA Pranav Singh 'Champion' in his post.

"Will all of you respected Indians accept this meanness, blackmailing, deceitful rapist-adulterer as the MLA of this “Devbhoomi”??? A stranger's woman, who is not his wife; Having illicit physical relations with a person, then taking her nude video photos, blackmailing her and forcing her to have illicit physical relations, which is rape. What punishment should he be given? He cheats the public and becomes an MLA, and then tries to hide his crime and tells lies after lies…………. So will he go to jail???? Other videos of this misdeed And Delhi High Court document In the comments...," he added in his post.

Disclaimer: The below video contains visuals fit only for adult viewing. Viewer discretion advised.

मित्रों

आज आपके सामने व्यभिचारी बलात्कारी, कपटी झूठे, आपराधिक मनोवृत्ति के मुजरिम उमेश कुमार का वो “काला सच” रख रहे हैं , जिसको दुनिया से छिपाया गया

बलात्कार का मुक़दमा हाई कोर्ट दिल्ली में गतिमान है, 14 दिसंबर 2023 को तारीख़ है ; जिस पर झूठ बोलकर पत्रकारों की आँखों में धूल… pic.twitter.com/xF9Oxky2xT — Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion (@PranavChampion) December 7, 2023

Umesh Kumar issues video clarification

MLA Umesh Kumar released a video and said that deepfake video of his was made and circulated around in a pendrive by those who were "jealous" of his fame. He termed the video as conspiracy and claimed that the video was already under "forensic" investigation to find the source of these videos.

The MLA also appealed to the people to ensure that they protect their family members and themselves against such deepfake videos.