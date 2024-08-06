UK Riots: 'Stay Vigilant', Indian High Commission In London Issues Advisory For Indians In UK

Screenshot from a video on X showing police tackling violent protesters in the UK | X

The Indian High Commission in London has issued advisory for Indian citizens in the UK to perform outmost precautions while travelling and be vigilant. The advisory comes admist the voilent anti-immigrant protests going across the towns and cities in the UK after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport in north-west England last week.

"Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway: High Commission of India in London," reads the advisory.

What started the riots?

Killing of three young girls at a dance party by a 17-year-old man of Rwandan heritage started the protests, widely associated with the far-Right. The protests soon turned violent across UK. The 17-year-old killer, Axel Rudakubana, has been arrested and is not an immigrant as many online posts claimed. He was born in Cardiff. He has now been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder

But as the anger was fuelled further by disinformation online, situation across the country became violent.

Protestors arrested by the police

On Sunday, two hotels in northern England, which are housing asylum seekers were attacked. One of them is in Rotherham while the other is in Tamworth.

Demonstrators clashed with police. In Tamworth, one police officer was injured as the protesters threw objects at the police, started fires and smashed windows. Protesters attacked firemen as well. Reportedly, dozens of people were also arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, there are reports of stores being looted in different parts of the country. Some videos of such incidents are doing rounds on social media.