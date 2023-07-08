UK: Khalistan Supporters Gather Outside Indian High Commission In London (Watch)

Around 30-40 Khalistanis gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday. This comes at a time when there is a major uptick in attacks by Khalistani extremists not just in the UK but in other countries as well.

The protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission from around 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm GMT today. The security in the area was beefed up with the presence of UK police at the spot.

However, the protesters have left the site now.

Amid a surge in violence by the anti-India elements outside diplomatic premises and threats to Indian diplomats in London, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has raised the issue of threats to Indian diplomats in London, but it will judge the UK authorities only by what actually happens on the ground.

This pertains to the threats that emerged after posters emerged of a pro-Khalistan rally in London on July 8.

Addressing a briefing here on Thursday this week, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This violence against our diplomats and inside our diplomatic premises abroad is unacceptable, and we condemn them in the strongest terms".

He later added in the briefing about the protest rally, "If there are attacks and threats against our diplomats, which is actually there on those posters, we are taking them very seriously and we would expect to see action by those authorities".

This comes on the heels of the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India and with National Investigation Agency (NIA) announcing a bounty for his arrest.

Since the killing of the designated terrorist Nijjar, the Khalistani extremists are targeting Indian diplomats in Canada, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The Ambassador of India in the USA Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco Dr TV Nagendra Prasad were also threatened and targeted the same way with posters, Australia Today reported.

Earlier, Khalistani extremists threatened the Indian diplomats in Australia. The High Commissioner of India in Australia, Manpreet Vohra and the Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Sushil Kumar are being threatened by these anti-India elements.

A poster has been circulated on social media by the extremist elements having pictures of both diplomats and the text reading "Faces of Shaheed Nijjar's killers in Australia," Australia Today reported.

