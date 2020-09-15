UGC-NET 2020: NTA postpones exam; click here to know the exact date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) to September 24 onwards.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professor, junior research fellowship, or both in Indian universities and colleges. It has been postponed because the dates were clashing with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam.

On behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 25. But now, the NTA has postponed it and the test will be conducted from September 24 onwards.



Candidates who have secured at least 55 percent marks (without rounding off) in Master's degree programme or equivalent examination from universities or institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities, Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science are eligible for this test.



The NTA will conduct ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. The exam was postponed as there were some common candidates in both exams who had requested a postponement. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded.

