Final year degree exams to have 25 to 40 MCQs

Teachers of degree colleges are preparing question banks of 250-300 questions per subject for the final year online examinations. The University of Mumbai (MU) stated the final multiple choice question (MCQ) model question paper will comprise of 25-40 questions per subject.

As per the MU schedule, online practical exams for repeater students will begin from September 15 whereas their theory exams will start from September 25. Final year theory exams for fresh candidates will take place between October 1 and 15. All exams should be completed by October 17, 2020.

The circular stated, "The lead colleges with due involvement of related subject or course teachers from colleges within the cluster should prepare the comprehensive MCQ bank for each subject or course. The answer key or solution of the MCQ should be invariably provided along with the MCQ bank as separate answer key bank."

"The MCQ papers will comprise of 25-40 MCQ (number of MCQ to be chosen as per the requirement of particular course). It will be of one-hour duration and maximum of 50 marks. Sample MCQs should be prepared and provided to develop the understanding of exam pattern amongst final year students. A mock test should be conducted to provide practice and feel of online MCQ examinations to students."

A senior professor of a south Mumbai college said, "We have limited time to prepare question banks of 250 questions. We are trying our best to provide students with question banks as soon as possible so that they can learn and prepare for the exam in advance."

Another professor of a Chembur college said, "Our initial focus is on conducting practical exams of students especially of science and other technical courses. We will then focus on the final year theory exams."

MU has directed colleges to complete the assessment and result declaration process as soon as exams are conducted. The circular stated, "Since this is an online examination, there will not be any revaluation. In consultation with the lead college, colleges should facilitate technical infrastructure for the conduct of online examination, complete the assessment within time and upload marks obtained after due conversion in tune with maximum marks of the concerned course."