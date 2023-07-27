Udupi Washroom Video Row: ‘No Hidden Cameras In Toilets,’ Says NCW Member Khushbu Sundar; Probe On

ANI

Udupi: Member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar on Thursday said that there is no truth about hidden cameras being placed in toilets of a private eye hospital and nursing home in Udupi.

Interacting with the media Khushbu said, “There are rumours that there were hidden cameras in toilets. There is no truth in it. False videos are going around. It is an institution so there can't be any hidden cameras. We are talking to the police. The investigation from the police department and the investigation from our side will continue, and we'll come to a conclusion very soon."

Girls suspended

On July 25, three girl students from two different communities were placed under suspension at a private eye hospital and nursing home in Udupi after a mobile camera was detected in the toilet. It has been alleged that the girl students of one community had placed a mobile camera in the toilet to take pictures of girl students from another community. As per reports, the pictures of girls taken inside the toilet were circulated on a WhatsApp group. After realising a mobile camera was placed inside the toilet, students from one communtity picked up a fight with those from the other community. The members of the managing committee intervened and initiated strict action against the students.

Sundar on Thursday said a thorough probe is necessary on the alleged video shooting of a girl in the washroom of a paramedical college in Udupi, before jumping to conclusions or giving it a communal angle. Sundar, who arrived in Udupi on Wednesday to enquire into the issue, told reporters after a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari and superintendent of police Hakay Akshay Machhindra that no concrete evidence has been found even after extensive efforts by the police.

Investigation underway

The investigations are continuing and a comprehensive enquiry is needed. The NCW and the police have found no evidence yet, she said, adding that until concrete evidence is found, a charge sheet cannot be filed.

An FIR has been registered against three girl students of the college, identified as Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, over the incident. They have been suspended from the college - Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences - for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.

The NCW member said the incident was "extremely saddening". The issue has also triggered a political row, with the BJP announcing a statewide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.

In a tweet, Kushboo Sundar said, "Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a @NCWIndia member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the cops and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women.

