Udhayanidhi Stalin Sanatan Remark Row: Security Stepped Up Outside DMK Leader's Chennai Residence; Visuals Surface

Chennai: Days after his controverisal remarks on Sanatan Dharma kicking up a row, and his constant refusal to apologise for his comments as demanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several seers and parties, security outside the residence of the Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has been stepped up, according to media reports.

Opposition to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

The development comes after Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under intense criticism for his comments against Sanatan Dharma at a programme in Chennai on Sunday. The DMK leader and Tamil Nadu sports minister in his speech had equated the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and said that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but also eradicated.

Ayodhya priest makes a controversial announcement

Expressing his rage over the remarks of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister, Ayodhya saint Paramhans Acharya announced a cash reward of RS 10 crore for anyone who "beheads the leader." He also symbolically beheaded Udhayanidhi Stalin, by piercing Udhayanidhi's photo using a sword.

Belligerent BJP, defensive INDIA Opposition Bloc

The remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin has the BJP blazing all guns and attacking the Opposition INDIA alliance and the Congress party for its ties to the DMK party. The BJP has constantly been mounting pressure on the Congress and Opposition parties to clarify their stand on Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatan.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties including AAP and Congress have maintained that no one has the right to criticise anyone's religion. However, Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge's comments that any religion that doesn't promote quality is a disease was seen as a tacit support to Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks. Udhayanidhi Stalin on his part has remained defiant and has repeated that he stands firmly by what he said.

