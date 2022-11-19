e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUdaipur Shocker: Bodies of man, woman with mutilated private parts found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle

Udaipur Shocker: Bodies of man, woman with mutilated private parts found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle

According to police, the bodies were found in Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station. Police suspected the case to be of murder and love affair.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ
Follow us on

Udaipur: Bodies of a man and woman with their private parts mutilated, were found in Udaipur on Friday.

According to police, the bodies were found in Mahadev Jungle under Goguda police station. Police suspected the case to be of murder and love affair.

"Bodies of a man and woman were found in Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle under Goguda PS in Udaipur district. Their private parts were mutilated. It seems to be case of murder and love affair," said the Superintendant of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited.

Read Also
Mehrauli murder case: Aaftab confesses it took him 10 hours to chop Shraddha's body in 35 pieces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Udaipur Shocker: Bodies of man, woman with mutilated private parts found in Umbreshwar Mahadev...

Udaipur Shocker: Bodies of man, woman with mutilated private parts found in Umbreshwar Mahadev...

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport, dedicate Kameng hydro-electric power...

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport, dedicate Kameng hydro-electric power...

Punjab: Gun houses’ check ordered to plug ammunition pilferage

Punjab: Gun houses’ check ordered to plug ammunition pilferage

Telangana 'MLA Poaching' Case: Top BJP leader BL Santhosh summoned

Telangana 'MLA Poaching' Case: Top BJP leader BL Santhosh summoned

Gujarat election fever: PM Modi to hold 20 rallies, 15 other BJP leaders to address 200 in 3 days

Gujarat election fever: PM Modi to hold 20 rallies, 15 other BJP leaders to address 200 in 3 days