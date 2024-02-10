 UCC In Assam: Cabinet To Hold Discussions On Uniform Civil Code Bill Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUCC In Assam: Cabinet To Hold Discussions On Uniform Civil Code Bill Today

UCC In Assam: Cabinet To Hold Discussions On Uniform Civil Code Bill Today

Recently, the Uttarakhand State Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. "I hope that the UCC Bill is implemented in Assam. UCC could be implemented in Assam, but there will be some exemptions for the tribal people," Baruah said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Guwahati, February 10: Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday said the State cabinet meeting today will hold discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Speaking to ANI, the State Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is also needed for Assam. The state cabinet meeting will be held today, and a discussion on the UCC will take place in the cabinet meeting."

Recently, the Uttarakhand State Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. "I hope that the UCC Bill is implemented in Assam. UCC could be implemented in Assam, but there will be some exemptions for the tribal people," Baruah said.

Talking about the third term of the Modi government, the Assam Minister said, "It is necessary to take many more decisions for the future of the country. The Modi government will make many more big decisions after coming into power for the third consecutive term and will make Bharat a "Viswa Guru."

The Assam Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister launched the Water and Sanitation Message Handbook for students on Saturday during a programme held in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Assam Minister said that both the Education Department and the Public Health Engineering Department have jointly worked on this for the school students. A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means that all sections of society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall apply to all uniformly.

Read Also
Explosive Announcement: 'CAA To Be Implemented Before Lok Sabha Polls', Says Amit Shah; Watch VIDEO
article-image

They cover areas such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and succession of the property. On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a preparatory meeting ahead of the presentation of the state budget for this fiscal. Finance Minister Neog is set to present the state budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Assembly on February 12.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Congress Revamps Strategy For Lok Sabha Elections, Plans To Introduce New Faces In 20-22...

Rajasthan: Congress Revamps Strategy For Lok Sabha Elections, Plans To Introduce New Faces In 20-22...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asserts Faith In Lord Ram, Dismisses Allegations Of Political...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asserts Faith In Lord Ram, Dismisses Allegations Of Political...

Sunday Mega Block On 11-02-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central, Harbour &...

Sunday Mega Block On 11-02-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central, Harbour &...

RLD-BJP Alliance Sealed After Mediation Efforts By JD(U) leaders

RLD-BJP Alliance Sealed After Mediation Efforts By JD(U) leaders

Nagaland State Lottery Result 10-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 10-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork...