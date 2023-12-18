Uber Unveils Its Flagship Long-Distance Service 'Intercity' Across India

Photo: Representational Image

In a significant move, Uber has unveiled the round trip feature for its flagship long-distance service, Intercity. This innovative addition empowers passengers to conveniently book single or multi-day return journeys on outstation travels, ensuring continuity with the same car and driver throughout the trip.

According to Uber, the new feature, live across all cities, empowers users with a much higher level of flexibility and convenience on their business or leisure trips. Riders can now book outstation round trips for as many as 5 days. The vehicle and the driver will be with the rider through the duration, with the enhanced flexibility of adding stops as they go.

"The option to reserve rides up to 90 days in advance has been designed to help in better journey planning for planned, outstation travel. The feature is beneficial for drivers, too, as this gives them the option to lock in higher earnings and plan their days ahead. The fare for round trips includes waiting time and overnight lodging fees (for multi-day trips) to ensure the drivers are compensated for their time," read a statement issued by Uber on Monday.

Flexibility and convenience

According to Shweta Mantri, Head of New Mobility, "This innovative feature caters to a whole new set of travellers who seek extended flexibility and convenience. Outstation travel in taxis has largely been an unorganised market so far, and Intercity round trips change that game entirely with the host safety and tracking features available on all Uber rides. We are excited to redefine the future of long-distance road travel."

According to Uber, the new feature will also further eliminate the obligation to manually book a local taxi service for a travel journey; with the added advantage of tracking the journey through the app, making the trip safer and much more reliable.

How to book an Intercity Round Trip through Uber app:

Click on ‘Intercity’ from the suggestions bar. (Click ‘See all’ if ‘Intercity’ not visible on the home screen)

Select ‘Round Trip’ and enter your destination

Select ‘Leave Now’ if car is required immediately

Select ‘Reserve’ and enter your pick up date and time to pre book the car for later

Select your return date and time, you can keep the car for up to 5 days

Select your preferred vehicle type

Check all the booking details on the confirmation screen and book your round trip