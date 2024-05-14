Tyres, Wiper Blades Stolen From Journalist's Car Ahead Of Interview With Ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar In Karnal; Video Viral

Journalist Mandeep Punia woke up on Tuesday morning to find that all four tyres of his car and both blades of the wipers had been stolen.

Sharing this incident on social media, Punia wrote, "Should this also be considered an attack on journalism?"

In another tweet, he mentioned that he had come to Karnal, Haryana to interview former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, but this incident occurred before he could do so.

Mandeep shared a video of his car on social media. In the video, a Fiat Punto car, which appears to be several years old, is seen placed on bricks with its tyres missing.

In the video, Mandeep says that the thief will not get more than 7000-8000 but selling stolen things. He also mentions that the villagers informed him that this act was likely done by a drug addict who might have sold the tyres to a nearby scrap dealer.

Punia's tweet has attracted reactions from many social media users.

Reacting to Punia's tweet, a user in the reply section wrote, "This is a 'cyclic' attack!!! They must have worked up quite a sweat removing all four tyres, so they probably used the wipers."

Another user, offering his help to the journalist, wrote, "Brother, I am feeling less anger and more pity towards the thief. Haryana isn't number one in unemployment for no reason; drug addiction has also increased a lot. Today, inquire at the nearby junk and tyre puncture repair shops, you will find the tyres kept there. If you want, I will come over. I can be there in 2 hours."

"Is it CM city or thief city?" wrote a third user.

It is not clear yet if Mandeep has filed a police complaint regarding this incident or not.