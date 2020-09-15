Two more arrested in Rajasthan over attack on Suresh Raina's family

Speaking to the Free Press Journal Chidawa DSP, J C Sharma said, "Around twenty persons have been arrested in connection with the case till now. Two were arrested from Sultana village on Tuesday. Punjab police had sought our help and we had provided a team of 25 officers and policemen. The men have been taken to Punjab by the police teams. The women are here in Jhunjhunu and we are interrogating them. They are still looking for two or three more persons.”

“We are not aware about the details of the charges against them. The persons who have been arrested are vagabonds who are engaged in rag-picking. They are not residents of Rajasthan,” Sharma further informed.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab police team is in Jhunjhunu to make arrests in the high profile case of loot and murder at the home of Ashok Kumar who happens to be cricketer Suresh Raina’s uncle. Kumar’s wife is Raina’s father’s sister.

The incident had taken place on August 20 in the house of Ashok Kumar in Thariyal village in Pathankot district. They had attacked Ashok Kumar, his wife, two sons and his mother. Kumar had been killed on the spot while one of his sons had died during treatment.

Suresh Raina left the IPL midway and returned to India after the incident. It being a high profile matter, the Punjab police had formed an SIT to probe the incident. Local MP Sunny Deol had also met the police officials and sought that accused be arrested at the earliest.