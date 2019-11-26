Two mantras of Constitution are 'dignity for Indians' and 'unity for India': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has strengthened and empowered its democracy in the last 70 years.
Addressing members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Parliament House, he also said that while November 26 is a happy occasion as India celebrates Constitution Day, it also reminds of the Mumbai terror attacks that took place on this day in 2008.
"I pay tributes to those killed in the Mumbai terror attacks," he said.
