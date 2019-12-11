Two-faced snake seen in West Bengal shocks villagers and reminds us of the iconic Nitish -Lalu bond

The snake was seen by villagers travelling to Jagal, who first thought there were two snakes. Upon realizing that it was a single snake with two heads, they informed the forest officials. The First Vibe team was quick to reach the village.

Soon the news of a mystical two-faced snake spread in nearby villages and people gathered to watch it for themselves. The forest officials have taken the snake with them.

Funnily, the two-faced snake is also a reminder of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rocky relationship over the years, and of course, the time when Kumar called himself ‘Chandan’ and Lalu a snake.

Both political leaders have had a very interesting relationship since the start. While Lalu has gone as far as calling Nitish his younger brother, Nitish has overstepped and called Lalu a venomous snake.

Even after a major fallout, the two end up going to each other to ask for support to form the government.