Two earthquakes rock Mizoram within 12 hrs: PM Modi promises support after the quake

As two earthquakes hit Mizoram in a span of 12 hours, Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday informed that no casualties have been reported so far and damage assessment is being undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration.
"Two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within a span of 12 hours. Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far," Zoramthanga tweeted.
The Chief Minister further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their assurance of support in wake of the earthquakes.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres.
Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm yesterday, according to the institute.
The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the situation in Mizoram after two earthquakes of moderate intensity hit the northeastern state in the last 24 hours.
"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," Modi tweeted.
Shah also tweeted: "I have spoken to Shri Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the tremors in the state. I assured him of all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being."
Zoramthanga on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuring all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state.
"Thank you Shri Narendra Modi. Risk assessment underway. The people of Mizoram are grateful for your assurance," Zoramthanga tweeted.