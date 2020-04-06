Twitter wonders if there's an extended lockdown after PM Modi says long battle ahead

On the occasion of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) completing its 40 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a message to the workers and officials of the ruling party.

Referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked havoc, claiming 69,501 lives and infecting 1,274,976 people globally so far, PM Modi said that the foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. "Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time," he added.

The PM also said that this is a long war against the pandemic and we have to emerge victorious. He said, "I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal & one resolve - to win this war."

However, as PM Modi said that its a long battle, Twitterati wondered whether there's going to be an extended lockdown. "Extension of lockdown looks imminent," a Twitter user said.

