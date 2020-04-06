Fancy some coronavirus-shaped Sandesh? This West Bengal sweet shop will let you live out that crazy fantasy

With the coronavirus pandemic looming, it's no surprise that the virus has also become a pop-culture symbol. A few weeks ago, a French chef started making coronavirus-shaped Easter eggs to stay in times with the season. A chef in Vietnam, too, did something similar as he saw his industry making losses. And now, it's the turn of the sweet shops in Kolkata that have been allowed to stay open to experiment.

Imagine a sandesh shaped like a coronavirus? While it sounds disgusting, it's true. One sweet shop called Hindustan Sweets in Jadavpur has been guilty of this trend. And not surprisingly, it has been extremely popular.