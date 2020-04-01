Good news for Bengalis: Sweet shops in Kolkata to now remain open for four hours in a day amid coronavirus lockdown

Good news poured in for Bengalis who are known to have a sweet tooth as the lockdown which saw sweet shops down their shutters is now open for business, well at least some of them.

The big names who have enough labour to make sweets and cater to the needs of Kolkatans with specific tastes are more than happy to serve their signature sandesh and rosogolla.

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that sweet shops can remain open for a duration of four hours during the lockdown period, days after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff. 60% of the milk consumption is done via sweet shops that use milk to make sandesh and other sweet meats.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had received information that cottage cheese (chhena/paneer) was going to waste after the lockdown and that milkmen were throwing away milk in drains. Some had also written to the Chief Minister’s office requesting the government to buy the milk, as due to lack of funds milk producers were being forced to sell their cattle to slaughter houses or the cows were dying of hunger. This would ultimately result in domestic consumption of milk also being affected.