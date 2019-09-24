Twitter slams Shashi Tharoor after he tweets photo of Jawaharlal Nehru-Indira Gandhi's visiting Russia as USA

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was slammed by netizens for sharing Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi's photo of waving to crowds during their visit to the Soviet Union with a false claim that it from United States.

Tharoor is also known for his extensive vocabulary. So, when, Tharoor commits a mistake on social media, they rarely go unnoticed and something similar happened recently. Tharoor captioned the photo, "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity."

After Tharoor misspelled 'Indira' as 'India,' several Netizens pointed it out the gaffe and 'India Gandhi' soon became a trending hashtag on the platform. Even netizens trolled him for also getting the place wrong. Instead of US, the photo was actually captured in Moscow, in a different year from the one Tharoor mentioned. The huge blunder on Tharoor’s part was noticed by journalist R Jagannathan. He replied to Tharoor’s tweet saying, "That is Moscow 1956. Totally arranged adulation."