Twitter representatives appear before panel examining cyber security of women

New Delhi: Top officials from Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday.
The Twitter India representatives are expected to make a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment.
The panel, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit, has all women members.
It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.
