Twitter hails Alka Lamba's takedown of news anchor during debate on rape

Congress leader Alka Lamba slams a news reporter on live television ona debate on the recent Hyderabad rape-murder tragedy before walking out of the studio.

Alka Lamba spoke against news channels for trending the recent Hyderabad rape-murder case victim’s name on social media even though media isn’t supposed to reveal names of rape victims.

She further called out the channel hosting the debate for its selective journalism and quoted it as a reason for Congress leaders and spokespersons not attending the channels' debates.

Alka Lamba was appreciated by hundreds online for speaking her mind and calling out the news channel. She was also lauded for calling out ministers giving sexist statements on rape cases.