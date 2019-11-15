Twitter mortified by oxygen bar in Delhi

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continues to hover alarmingly close to the 500 mark, there is an oxygen bar in Saket that is seeing a greater footfall.

Keep in mind that "Good" AQI is 0 to 50. On Thursday morning the AQI was a t 472, with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels at at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487.

Oxy Pure, which the store owner says is the first of its kind in India, offers seven different aromas for those in search of pure clean air. These are lemongrass, orange, cinnamon, spearmint, peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender.

"The bar provides fresh oxygen for us to breathe as the pollution levels are very high outside," said Anjana, a customer.

"In pollution, the bar will provide big relief to elders and children who are more susceptible. The oxygen with the aroma is really refreshing," said another customer.

"This is the first such store in Delhi. Currently, pollution levels are very high, our product helps in providing some relief. We get 10-15 customers a day. We are also offering portable oxygen cans to customers that they can carry anywhere they want," said Ajay Johnson, store operator.

Not everyone is ready for an oxygen bar though, and Twitter reacted in predictable, if varied ways to the news. Take a look: