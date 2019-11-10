Cigarettes or oxygen?: This oxygen bar in Delhi charges Rs 300 for 15 minutes!

Oxy Pure in Delhi is a breath of fresh air, quite literally. The naturally occurring Delhi air has a variety of ingredients that are detrimental for your health, but head to Oxy Pure in Saket and you can relax and inhale clean, fresh air in seven different aromas for 15 minutes.

It will cost you Rs. 299 for fifteen minutes, with different aromas being priced differently, but who can really put a price on fresh air? On a side note, it is ironic to note that a packet of cigarettes now cost you the same as clear air.

According to their website, visitors are presented with a "selection of aromas or flavours" and the benefits of each are explained. The user can switch flavours at any time.

The inhalation process takes place on a recliner or similar comfortable seat with a cannula (a flexible tube that splits into two small prongs) fitted loosely around your head and the prongs resting just inside the nostrils to deliver the oxygen.

Launched this year by Aryavir Kumar, Oxy Pure also offers an Oxygen Cocktail – a foamy substance containing a beverage enriched with oxygen. The drink is used as a part of their Oxygen Therapy.

According to the company, oxygen bar allows you to breathe 4 to 5 times the normal amount of oxygen. The gas is produced by oxygen concentrators which take ambient air and separate the nitrogen and other atmospheric gases with a molecular filter to produce oxygen that is about 95% pure.