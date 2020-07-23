Turbulent Times: Air India says no employee will we fired – the story so far

Indian airlines have not fared well amid the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. Even now, months later, international flights remain restricted, and only a limited number of people are opting to fly domestically. Domestic carrier IndiGo recently announced 10% layoffs, while Air India has been mulling a leave without pay scheme.

But while Air India on Thursday stressed that nobody was getting fired, many remain concerned. Here's all you need to know about the topic summed up in 9 points, in a timeline of sorts.

1. It began earlier in July with Air India stating in an official order that it had started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors such as efficiency, health and redundancy. They would be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years. This was on July 14.