'Trouble with people following rules and regulations': Dharmendra Pradhan calls P Chidambaram "Chindi Chor"

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called senior Congress leader P Chidambaram a "Chindi Chor" for calling the central government of being the real "Tukde Tukde" gang.

Pradhan's retaliation comes after former union finance minister Chidambaram stated that the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to "debilitation" of democratic institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Chidambaram recently came back from jail on charges of theft...the country knows what kind of work was done in Chidambaram's time. People like P Chidambaram, who went to jail after 'Chindi Chori' will always have trouble with people who are following the rules and regulations."