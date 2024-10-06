Tripura Police Seize 102,000 Yaba Tablets Worth ₹2.55 Crore; 4 Detained

Tripura CM Manik Saha | X

Dhalai (Tripura): Tripura Police on Saturday seized 102,000 Yaba tablets worth 2.55 crore as part of their ongoing efforts to make the northeastern state "Nasha Mukta."

According to Dhalai Police, two vehicles were stopped by them at the Upanagar Naka checkpoint on Saturday. The vehicles were travelling from Manu towards Ambassa when the police searched the vehicle in the presence of Sub-divisional Police Officer Ambassa, an Executive Magistrate, and independent witnesses.

Upon inspection, the police discovered 51 small packets containing a total of 102,000 Yaba tablets. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 2.55 crore. Four individuals, including the drivers of both vehicles, were detained at the scene.

A specific case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being registered in connection with the seizure, and further investigations are underway. This operation is seen as a breakthrough by Tripura Police's mission to curb the illegal drug trade and promote a drug-free state.

Tweet Of Tripura CM Manik Saha

Responding to the notable achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region by the state police, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha posted on X, "Big crackdown on drug trafficking! Tripura Police intercepted 2 vehicles coming from Manu towards Ambassa at Upanagar Naka today at 1 PM. They recovered 51 packets containing 1,02,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.55 cr. 4 persons, including drivers, were detained. Case registered under NDPS Act."