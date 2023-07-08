Tripura: Five Opposition MLAs Suspended Over Ruckus In Assembly

WATCH: Ruckus Breaks Out In Tripura Assembly After 5 Opposition MLAs Were Suspended For Disturbing Decorum Of House |

Tripura: Five opposition MLAs were suspended over alleged ruckus in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended CPI (M) MLA Nayan Sarkar, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs including Brishaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma and Nandita Reang.

Tipra Motha MLA and Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma wanted to bring an adjournment motion against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for watching pornography inside the House in March during the previous session.

The Speaker instead of allowing the adjournment had asked the Finance Minister to announce the current fiscal budget.

Annoyed with the Speaker’s decision, Tipra Motha MLAs started protesting inside the House. The CPI (M) and the Congress also joined the protest inside the House disrupting the session.

The Speaker said that he would change the decision of suspension if the legislators stop their protest but the protesting MLAs staged a walkout and continued with their protest.

The protest started after Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman entered the Assembly with a bottle of ‘Gangajal’ and sprinkled it inside the House supposedly ‘purifying’ the Assembly.