Russian President Putin Calls PM Modi Hours Before Zelensky-Trump Meeting, Shares Views on Alaska Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, with PM Narendra Modi | File

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, hours before a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Following the phone call, PM Modi took to X to thank the Russian President for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Thank you my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and for sharing insights on your recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," the PM wrote.

During his conversation with the Russian President, PM Modi underlined India's consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue, and reiterated India's longstanding stance of supporting efforts in this regard.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both leaders discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

During their conversation, both leaders expressed their commitment to remain in close touch.

The conversation comes as President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for high-stakes peace talks at the White House on Monday.

Despite the lack of concrete outcomes from Friday's highly anticipated Alaska summit with Putin, Trump suggested over the weekend that peace negotiations could advance quickly should Ukraine's leader consent to ceding the eastern Donbas region to Moscow.