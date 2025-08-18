 Russian President Putin Calls PM Modi Hours Before Zelensky-Trump Meeting, Shares Views on Alaska Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRussian President Putin Calls PM Modi Hours Before Zelensky-Trump Meeting, Shares Views on Alaska Summit

Russian President Putin Calls PM Modi Hours Before Zelensky-Trump Meeting, Shares Views on Alaska Summit

Both leaders discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, with PM Narendra Modi | File

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, hours before a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Following the phone call, PM Modi took to X to thank the Russian President for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska.

"Thank you my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and for sharing insights on your recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," the PM wrote.

During his conversation with the Russian President, PM Modi underlined India's consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue, and reiterated India's longstanding stance of supporting efforts in this regard.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Both leaders discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

During their conversation, both leaders expressed their commitment to remain in close touch.

Read Also
India Welcomes Trump-Putin Summit In Alaska, Says World Wants To See Early End To Ukraine War
article-image

The conversation comes as President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for high-stakes peace talks at the White House on Monday.

Despite the lack of concrete outcomes from Friday's highly anticipated Alaska summit with Putin, Trump suggested over the weekend that peace negotiations could advance quickly should Ukraine's leader consent to ceding the eastern Donbas region to Moscow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case