Tripura Elections: Shah calls Cong-Left and Tipra Motha alliance as ‘triple trouble’

Tripura: Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘HIRA’ to Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday mentioned that only BJP's double engine government can save Tripura from 'triple trouble of Congress, CPM and Tipra Motha'.

Addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ in Chandipur in Tripura, Shah said that only BJP can save Tripura from the ‘triple trouble’ and also promised free housing for the poor by 2025.

“The CPM, Congress and Tipra Motha have made an alliance and are fooling people. The Left who had never valued the tribal now has kept a tribal in the Chief Ministerial post just to fool people. Only BJP’s double engine can save Tripura and can lead the way to development,” said Shah.

It may be noted that on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the election campaign in Tripura mentioned that the BJP earlier promised HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways) to Tripura and also that the BJP government is working hard to make Tripura 'global'.

Shah also mentioned that free scooty will be given to college girls if voted back to power.

“If the Communists and the Congress alliance is voted to power then jungle raj will return in Tripura. All have seen the violence of the CPM and Congress regime,” further mentioned Shah.

