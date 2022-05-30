Tripura court grants bail to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh over comment on Sita

Kunal Ghosh |

Tripura: TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Monday got bail from Tripura Court over his alleged comment on Sita.

Ghosh on Monday appeared before the Umarpur court and against the 30,000 rupees bond got bail from the court.

On April 14, chargesheet was submitted against the TMC Bengal general secretary by five police stations including Tripura, Birganj, Ompi and Natunbazar over allegedly hurting the Hindu sentiments.

It can be noted that on November 12 last year, Ghosh had raised questions over the fate of Sita in Ramayana, following which a case was filed against him in Tripura.

“BJP uses Lord Ram for political gains. If Lord Ram is the ultimate then why did his wife Sita have such a tragic end? I have taken Ramayana and other books to suffice my claims. I am also a Hindu but respect all religions and don't use religion in politics,” Ghosh was heard saying earlier.